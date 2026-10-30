Huawei Debuts Smart Education Courses for Next-Gen ICT at MWC 2026

Barcelona - Huawei officially launched its seven ICT Academy courses at the "Education + AI: A New Future of Digital Intelligence for All" forum during MWC 2026. As the first of many upcoming releases, these courses offer high-quality digital content to strengthen industry-education collaboration across the globe. These courses also aim to accelerate the digitalization of education, and help build the foundation to cultivate future-ready talent in the intelligent world.

Du Min, Vice President of Huawei Global Public Sector BU, Sun Gang, Director of Huawei ICT Talent Partner Development Department, and Shafika Isaacs, Interim Director of the International Institute for Technology in Education at UNESCO attended the launch ceremony of these ICT courses. There, they witnessed an important step toward global educational equity and transformation.

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Building the Foundational Knowledge of Smart Education

The newly released courses are closely aligned with the frontiers of global ICT fields. They span the full technology stack, from the underlying hardware to upper-layer applications. The courses are:

• Huawei AI Processor Application Development

• Deployment and Maintenance of the openEuler Operating System

• openGauss Database Technology and Applications

• Cangjie Programming

• Network Architecture and Technical Practices

• 5G Mobile Network Deployment and Industry Applications

• F5G All-Optical Campus Network Technology and Project Practice

They are intended to systematically strengthen student knowledge and skills in key domains including AI, computing, foundational software, data communications, 5G, and optical networks. These courses demonstrate Huawei's deep insight into the digital transformation of education in the AI era, and highlight four core values:

1 . A high-quality corpus that empowers educational large language models (LLMs). Developed jointly by industry and education experts, the content features a high standard of academic rigor and factual accuracy. It provides reliable data for training specialized LLMs in the education domain.

2 . Adaptability to rapid technological iteration. Delivered through digital formats, the courses can be updated quickly as technologies evolve, keeping learning aligned with industry developments and overcoming the slow-update limitations of traditional printed textbooks.

3 . Enhanced, innovative teaching and assessments. Built around interactive simulations rand embedded assessments, the courses bridge the gap between learning and practice. This integrated approach allows for real-time evaluation, ultimately supporting tailored, more precise learning paths.

4 . Deeper industry-education integration as foundational infrastructure for new talent. Directly informed by real-world industry practices, they serve as the foundational framework for aligning education with market demands. It is the primary vehicle for cultivating the high-level talent required to drive the next generation of economic productivity.

Supporting the Technology Export Strategy and Serving over 2,300 Huawei ICT Academies Outside China

The courses are jointly developed by Shenzhen Polytechnic University, Nanjing Vocational College of Information Technology, Changzhou College of Information Technology, Beijing Information Technology College, Sichuan Post and Telecommunications College, and Huawei. They have been translated into multiple languages, and will be promoted worldwide. Through the Huawei ICT Academy program, they are set to benefit more than 2,300 partner institutions across over 110 countries and regions.

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https://e.huawei.com/en/talent/learning/#/booklist