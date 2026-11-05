Shaping Business Education For A Changing World

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights APAC Advisory Board.

Reetika Gupta Experiential Learning Advocate Experiential Learning Advocate Equipping Students to Navigate Business Change

My experience in consumer insights has taught me that change is constant. Consumer expectations, technologies and business models can evolve quickly, and organizations need people who are able to question assumptions, interpret signals and adapt. In higher education, I see our role as preparing students not simply for the jobs that exist today, but for a business environment that may look quite different when they graduate.

This means developing both knowledge and the ability to apply it. Students need strong analytical and critical-thinking skills, but also curiosity, cultural awareness, collaboration and the confidence to navigate ambiguity. They should leave a business school with the ability to keep learning and to make sense of new developments rather than simply responding to them.

Integrating Global Outlook with Practical Experience

For me, future-ready education must be both global and locally relevant. Asia is incredibly diverse, with different economies, cultures and stages of development. Students need exposure to global perspectives while understanding the specific business realities of the region. They also need to develop the skills for multicultural leadership – the ability to work effectively across different cultures, perspectives and contexts.

A key priority is therefore creating opportunities for students to learn beyond the classroom – through companies, entrepreneurs, international networks, applied projects and interactions with different communities. We also need to ensure that areas such as AI, digital transformation, sustainability and geopolitical change are integrated into business education.

Ultimately, future-ready education is about equipping students with the capabilities and mindset to remain relevant as the world around them changes.

Bringing Industry Insights into the Learning Journey

There must be a stronger and more continuous dialogue between business schools and industry. Employers and practitioners from the industry can provide valuable insight into the skills, behaviors and capabilities that are needed as well as what works and what does not, while academics bring research, frameworks, critical perspectives and their applicability to the real world that help students understand the bigger picture.

“Not every initiative will work exactly as planned, but creating an environment where people can test new ideas, learn from experience and adapt is important.”

This connection can take many forms in the learning journey of students: industry-led projects, company challenges, internships, guest speakers, executive education and closer engagement with alumni. Employers also value people who can think critically, communicate effectively, work across cultures and adapt to new situations.

The objective should be to shape graduates who can contribute from day one while continuing to grow throughout their careers.

Balancing AI Capabilities with Human Judgment

Technology has fundamentally changed how consumers discover, evaluate and interact with brands. Data and AI have also transformed how marketers understand audiences and make decisions. Marketing education therefore has to reflect this dynamic environment. At the same time, technology does not replace the need to understand people. If anything, the abundance of data makes understanding consumer behavior even more important. Students, therefore, need to understand the social and cultural context influencing consumer behavior, how to analyze and interpret data critically, and distinguish meaningful consumer insights from noise.

When solving business problems, AI and other technologies should be viewed as powerful tools, but not as substitutes for judgment and creativity. Future marketers will need to combine an understanding of technology with a deep understanding of people. They will need to be comfortable working with technology while retaining the curiosity, critical thinking and judgment to question its outputs.

Preparing People to Think, Learn and Lead

One lesson is that meaningful change rarely happens through a single initiative. It requires a clear sense of purpose, collaboration and the willingness to listen to different stakeholders. In education especially, change affects students, faculty, staff, employers and the wider community, so their perspectives matter.

I have also learned that institutions need to be willing to experiment and learn. Not every initiative will work exactly as planned, but creating an environment where people can test new ideas, learn from experience and adapt is important.

Finally, I believe education should remain grounded in its fundamental purpose: developing people who can contribute meaningfully to society. Technology, business models and employer expectations will continue to change, but our responsibility to prepare people to think, learn, lead and make a positive contribution to society remains constant.